|
|
|
BARKER Bridget A special thank you from the family of the late Bridget Barker to:
Fr Gubbins, Fr Albert and Eucharistic Ministers for their kindness, visits, and the lovely requiem mass; Val Kearns for the music; the "church family" for their help and kindness to mum;
the ladies of the Catholic Parishes for putting on a delicious spread; friends and neighbours for all
their kindness and the many condolence cards received;
the GPs at Southcliff Surgery;
the District Nurses;
the carers from Gladstone Care;
F A Stockill & Son Funeral Directors for their kindness and sensitivity throughout and finally for donations totalling £279.40
for the Priest Retirement Fund.
Published in The Scarborough News on Aug. 15, 2019