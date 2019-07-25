|
BARKER Bridget On the 16th July 2019,
peacefully at home in Scarborough, aged 98 years.
Much loved wife of the late Kenneth, loving mother of Elizabeth, Kenneth,
the late David, Bridget, Peter and Abigail. Cherished and much loved grannie and great-grannie. Requiem Mass at
St Edwards R C Church, Avenue Victoria on Wednesday 31st July at 11 am, followed by private committal at Woodlands Crematorium. Enquires to F.A. Stockill and Son (01723) 859279.
Published in The Scarborough News on July 25, 2019