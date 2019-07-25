Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bridget Barker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bridget Barker

Notice Condolences

Bridget Barker Notice
BARKER Bridget On the 16th July 2019,
peacefully at home in Scarborough, aged 98 years.
Much loved wife of the late Kenneth, loving mother of Elizabeth, Kenneth,
the late David, Bridget, Peter and Abigail. Cherished and much loved grannie and great-grannie. Requiem Mass at
St Edwards R C Church, Avenue Victoria on Wednesday 31st July at 11 am, followed by private committal at Woodlands Crematorium. Enquires to F.A. Stockill and Son (01723) 859279.
Published in The Scarborough News on July 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.