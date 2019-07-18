Resources More Obituaries for Brian Coughlin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Brian Coughlin

Notice Coughlin Brian Grayson Margaret and family wish to thank everyone for their kindness, cards and phone calls and those who were able to support as the funeral service. We would also like to thank the wonderful cares from Clarity Care and Care For All for their dedication in the latter stages of Brian's life as well as Rev Geoff Bowell for the beautiful and thoughtful service. We would also like to thank those at Bernards for their support and guidance at a difficult time. Published in The Scarborough News on July 18, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices