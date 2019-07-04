|
|
|
Coughlin Brian Peacefully on 1st July, almost 91
at home surrounded by his loving
family where we was nursed
with Dementia for 8 years.
Devoted husband of Margaret, devoted father of Louise and Andy,
in laws Erik and Karen
and grandson Harry.
Night night sweetheart.
Funeral Service at
Woodlands Crematorium Chapel
on Friday 12th July at 1.30pm.
Family flowers by request
please, donations if
desired for Dementia UK,
plate provided at the service.
Resting at B Bernard & Sons.
Published in The Scarborough News on July 4, 2019