Mason Brenda George would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their support, sympathy and cards received on his sad loss.
Thanks also to the Doctors at Hackness Road Surgery, Gladstone Carers, Rambla Nursing Home, Lilac Ward at Scarborough Hospital, Marie and all the staff at St Catherine's Hospice and a special thank you to Allison the Parkinson's nurse for all the care and kindness shown to Brenda. Rev Chris Stephenson for the comforting service and G Roberts for the efficient funeral arrangements.
Donations for St Catherine's Hospice amounted to £150.
Published in The Scarborough News on Mar. 21, 2019
