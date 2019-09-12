Resources More Obituaries for Bill Burns Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Bill Burns

Notice Burns Bill Jenny and the family would like to express their gratitude for the many messages, cards and special tributes following the sad loss of Bill.



Thanks go to Revd Shena Moray and all at St Marks Church for their help and the comforting service.

The family would also like to express their sincere thanks to

G Roberts Funeral Directors for their valued support throughout, especially to George for his attention to detail and for going over and beyond his call of duty

at this extremely sad time.



A total of £1050 was raised in

Bill's memory and will be

split between

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance

Published in The Scarborough News on Sept. 12, 2019