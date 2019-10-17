|
MURRELL Betty Aged 87.
Dearly loved wife of the late Paul, much loved mum of Justin and Jon, mum in law to Vicky and Caroline, loving nan of Francesca,
Chloe, Belle, Hatty,
Lottie and the late Maddy.
Funeral service to be held at Woodlands Crematorium on Tuesday 22nd October at 12 noon.
Floral tributes if desired
and donations for the
Alzheimer's Society, a plate will
be provided at the service.
All enquiries to
Falsgrave Funeral Service.
01723 343908.
Published in The Scarborough News on Oct. 17, 2019