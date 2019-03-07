Home

ROBSON Barry Gordon Aged 89 years, peacefully on
28th February in St. Catherine's Hospice. Devoted husband of the late Patricia, adored daddy of Jane, treasured grandad to Sarah,
best friend and dear father in law to the late Max, loved brother of Jackie, a much loved uncle and best pal
to Steve.
Funeral service at Woodlands Crematorium on Tuesday
12th March at 2.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations would be welcome at the service for St. Catherine's Hospice.
Resting at B. Bernard & Sons.
Published in The Scarborough News on Mar. 7, 2019
