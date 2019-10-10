|
Ward Barbara Mary Passed away peacefully on 1st October 2019, aged 85 at
St. Cecelia's Nursing Home.
Dearly loved mum of Andy and Susan and a much loved grandma to Matilda.
Cremation at Woodlands Crematorium at 2.15pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at Westborough Methodist Church 3.00pm
on 15th October.
Wear something floral or colourful.
Donations to the Stroke Unit
Scarborough Hospital and Westborough Methodist Church.
Enquiries: B Bernard & Sons.
Tel 01723 501001.
Published in The Scarborough News on Oct. 10, 2019