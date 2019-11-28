|
|
|
Mortimer Barbara Anne On 24th November in
St Catherine's Hospice after
a short illness, aged 82 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Ken, much loved mum of Stephen
and Karen, loving mother in law
of Lyn and Greg and a much loved grandma to Helen, Lauren
and Bradley.
Funeral service to be held at Woodlands Crematorium on Thursday 5th December at 3pm.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu if desired for
St Catherine's and Marie Curie Nurses. Collection box
at the service or c/o
T W Tindall & Son, Funeral Directors,
116 Main Street, Cayton.
All are welcome at the service
and afterwards for refreshments
at The Duchess.
Published in The Scarborough News on Nov. 28, 2019