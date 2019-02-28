|
ANGUS Barbara Mary
(Auntie B) Peacefully in Scarborough Hospital on Friday 22nd February after a long illness bravely borne, aged 85.
Much loved very dear friend
and special auntie.
Barbara will be remembered by all those whose lives she touched adored and respected.
Forever in our hearts.
Funeral service at Woodlands Crematorium on Thursday
7th March at 11:15am.
No flowers by request please. Donations, if desired, for Barbara's chosen charities. Resting peacefully at B Bernard and Sons.
Published in The Scarborough News on Feb. 28, 2019
