Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:15
Woodlands Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Angus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Angus

Notice Condolences

Barbara Angus Notice
ANGUS Barbara Mary
(Auntie B) Peacefully in Scarborough Hospital on Friday 22nd February after a long illness bravely borne, aged 85.
Much loved very dear friend
and special auntie.
Barbara will be remembered by all those whose lives she touched adored and respected.
Forever in our hearts.
Funeral service at Woodlands Crematorium on Thursday
7th March at 11:15am.
No flowers by request please. Donations, if desired, for Barbara's chosen charities. Resting peacefully at B Bernard and Sons.
Published in The Scarborough News on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.