|
|
|
PARKIN Avril Peacefully on 8th October in
The Hylands Retirement Home, aged 82 years. Loving mother to Angela and Michael and mother in law to Garry and Sue, treasured grandma to Domenica, David, Lindsey and Alexandra and great grandma to Madison and Jack, much loved by all and sadly missed. Funeral service
at Woodlands Crematorium on
Friday 25th October at 13.30.
Family flowers by request, donations if desired for chosen charities,
plate provided at the service.
Published in The Scarborough News on Oct. 17, 2019