Daly Audrey After a full, well travelled and happy life, Audrey of Crossgates, died peacefully on November 22nd aged 90, back in her
native Teesside.
Widow of Michael, mother to Ken and Lynn, grandma to Alice and Christian and latterly companion of the late Charles Braithwaite.
Much loved and missed.
Family flowers only, any donations to the Alzheimer's Society can be made at the service.
The funeral is to take place on Wednesday 11th December
in St Hilda's Chapel,
Teesside Crematorium at 3.45pm.
All enquiries to Relph Funeral Directors, 43 Kings Road, Middlesbrough TS3 6NH.
Tel 01642 246295.
Published in The Scarborough News on Dec. 5, 2019
