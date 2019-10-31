Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:30
Octon Crematorium
Arthur Vasey Notice
VASEY Rev. Arthur Stuart Passed away peacefully in York District Hospital on
19th October 2019, aged 82
with his wife at his side.
Devoted and loving husband of Barbara and much loved
dad, stepdad and grandpa,
also a good friend to many who
will be greatly missed by us all.
The funeral service is to be held at Octon Crematorium on
Thursday 7th November at 11:30am, conducted by
Rev. Graham Peacock.
If desired, donations in lieu of flowers may be made after the service for Ryedale Carers Association (Dementia UK)
Funeral arrangements,
A & A. R. Agar.
Published in The Scarborough News on Oct. 31, 2019
