Stockill Arthur Doreen, Lesley, Robert and
Holly would like to thank
St Cecilia's Nursing Home for
their excellent care of Arthur during his final months.
We would also like to thank
our special friends who have provided their unwaivering support at this difficult time.
Much gratitude to everyone who made Arthur's funeral service such a special send off, especially Rev Joe Kinsella, Irene Jervis,
The Brass Quartet and
G Roberts, Funeral Directors.
£350 was raised for
Ehlers Danlos Support UK
Published in The Scarborough News on Sept. 26, 2019