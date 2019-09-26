Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Stockill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Stockill

Notice

Arthur Stockill Notice
Stockill Arthur Doreen, Lesley, Robert and
Holly would like to thank
St Cecilia's Nursing Home for
their excellent care of Arthur during his final months.
We would also like to thank
our special friends who have provided their unwaivering support at this difficult time.
Much gratitude to everyone who made Arthur's funeral service such a special send off, especially Rev Joe Kinsella, Irene Jervis,
The Brass Quartet and
G Roberts, Funeral Directors.
£350 was raised for
Ehlers Danlos Support UK
Published in The Scarborough News on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.