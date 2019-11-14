|
|
|
Wolton Annie
(nee Hoggarth) Aged 96, at Tree Tops Nursing Home on 5th November.
Late of Mere Valley.
Beloved wife of the late Ken,
much loved mother to Lynda and Elaine, mother-in-law to Tom
and Billy, loved grandma to
Lee, Andrew, Darren and Craig
and great grandmother to
Isabel, Charlie, Ella, Harry,
Molly, Clark and Hugh.
Service at 2.15 pm on
Wednesday 20th November
at Woodlands Crematorium.
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the RAF Benevolent Fund.
Collection at the service or c/o
T.L. Chapman and Son Ltd,
19-21 Auborough Street,
Scarborough YO11 1HT
Published in The Scarborough News on Nov. 14, 2019