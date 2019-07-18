Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
13:00
Salisbury Crematorium
Anne Moore Notice
MOORE Anne
(née Foster) formerly of Scarborough.
Passed away peacefully at
Bemerton Lodge Care Home on
4th July 2019, aged 82 years.
Much loved wife
of the late William (Bill),
dear mum to Anne & Stephen,
mother in law to Audrey,
loving Grandma to Catherine,
James, Matthew & Beth.
Funeral service at
Salisbury Crematorium on
Wednesday 31st July at 1pm.
Family flowers only, any donations to Alzheimer's Research
c/o I. N. Newman Ltd,
Griffin House, 55 Winchester St,
Salisbury, SP1 1HL
Published in The Scarborough News on July 18, 2019
