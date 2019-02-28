|
|
|
MAHON Anne
'Nancy' Passed away peacefully at
Dulverton House, Scarborough
on 20th February 2019.
Dearly loved wife of the late Oliver, loving mother to Geraldine, Alan, Brian and Trevor and much loved grandmother to Flynn,
Claudia and Isabella.
Funeral service to take place at
St Joseph's Church, Newby on Thursday February 28th 2019 at 9.30am followed by a service at Woodlands Crematorium at 10.30am. Family flowers only but donations can be left if desired for
St Joseph's Hospital, Trim,
Co. Meath, Ireland,
collection at the service.
All friends are very welcome at the services and afterwards for refreshments at Park Manor Hotel, Scarborough.
May she Rest In Peace.
Published in The Scarborough News on Feb. 28, 2019
