Notice ROSS Ann Linda and Gary wish to thank all those who sent cards, flowers and messages of sympathy following the passing of their beloved mum Ann and to all friends, neighbours and colleagues who attended the comforting service lead by the Reverend Rosie Coles.

Special thanks too to the Revered Chris Hayes, the amazing Macmillan team and staff at Maple Ward, Scarborough Hospital who looked after Ann with such care and compassion. Thanks to all who donated, totalling £400.00

for Macmillan Nurses.

Finally, we would also like to thank Phil, Claire and all at F.A. Stockill and Son most sincerely for their wonderful care, guidance and support with the funeral. Published in The Scarborough News on Mar. 7, 2019