MILLER Ann Of Crossgates.
Passed suddenly but peacefully,
on November 21st November 2019, aged 74 years.
Loving wife of Dusty and
mother of Sam and Jason.
A service celebrating Ann's
life will be held at
Woodlands Crematorium on Monday 2nd December at 10.30am. Donations to
St. Catherine's Hospice.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the many people who helped care for
Ann over the past few years.
Collection at service or send c/o
F. A. Stockill and Son,
Snainton, YO13 9AP.
Published in The Scarborough News on Nov. 28, 2019