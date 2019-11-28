Home

POWERED BY

Services
F A Stockill and Son
9A Station Road
Scarborough, North Yorkshire YO13 9AP
01723 859279
Service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:30
Woodlands Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Miller

Notice Condolences

Ann Miller Notice
MILLER Ann Of Crossgates.
Passed suddenly but peacefully,
on November 21st November 2019, aged 74 years.
Loving wife of Dusty and
mother of Sam and Jason.
A service celebrating Ann's
life will be held at
Woodlands Crematorium on Monday 2nd December at 10.30am. Donations to
St. Catherine's Hospice.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the many people who helped care for
Ann over the past few years.
Collection at service or send c/o
F. A. Stockill and Son,
Snainton, YO13 9AP.
Published in The Scarborough News on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of F A Stockill and Son
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -