KELD Andy Of Pickering. Peacefully in
St. Catherine's Hospice on
14th February. Aged 58 years.
Much loved husband of Debbie, loving dad of Julie-Anne, Joe, Thomas and Olivia and a
cherished grandad of Reuben, Maddison and Morgan.
Funeral service to take place at
The East Riding Crematorium, Octon on Wednesday
27th February at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, to
St. Catherine's Hospice.
Enquiries to
Ken Thompson Funeral Directors
01751 472850.
Published in The Scarborough News on Feb. 21, 2019
