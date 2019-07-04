|
|
|
Griffiths Alix Margaret On the eve of her 98th birthday, at St. Helen's Nursing Home on
23rd June 2019.
Wife of the late Harry Griffiths MPS, mother of Gillian and Janet, grandmother of James, Richard, Peter and Jonathan.
The funeral service will be at Woodlands Crematorium Chapel on Thursday 25th July at 3.45pm. Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to St. Catherine's Hospice. Collection at the service or c/o
T. L. Chapman and Son Ltd.,
19-21 Auborough Street, Scarborough, YO11 1HT.
Published in The Scarborough News on July 4, 2019