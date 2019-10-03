Home

FOX ALBERT FRED Of Jazz Court, Scarborough, passed away peacefully at home on September 20th 2019
aged 94 years.
Beloved husband of the late Maud, father of Dorothy,
father in law of David
and a dearly loved
grandad and great grandad.
Funeral Service to be held at
St Martin's Church, Seamer
on Monday October 7th at 2.30pm followed by Interment
in the Church Yard.
Family flowers only please
but donations if desired
may be given for the
Yorkshire Air Ambulance
and Church Funds,
a plate will be provided
at the service.
All enquiries to
Adam Collier Funeral Services.
Tel 01751 477766
Published in The Scarborough News on Oct. 3, 2019
