WATSON Alan On 2nd November, at home, aged 83 years. Beloved husband of Margaret and a dearly loved dad of Laurence.

'Alan with the two brown poodles was everybody's friend'

Funeral service to be held at Woodlands Crematorium on Wednesday 13th November at 3pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired for
Macmillan Cancer Support and Marie Curie Cancer Care.
Collection box at the service or c/o
T W Tindall & Son Ltd,
Funeral Directors,
116 Main Street, Cayton.
Published in The Scarborough News on Nov. 7, 2019
