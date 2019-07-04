|
|
|
PROCTER Alan Brenda and family would like to sincerely thank all those who attended Alan's funeral and for the cards and words of comfort,
Rev. Mike Leigh for his uplifting service and all friends at
St Mark's Church for their help.
The donations for Macmillan Cancer Support and the Rainbow Centre amounted to £400, thank you to all those who gave so generously. Thanks also to Claire and all at
T. L. Chapman and Son Ltd.
for their support in making
funeral arrangements.
Published in The Scarborough News on July 4, 2019