|
|
|
Procter Alan Passed away in
St Catherine's Hospice
on 10th June 2019, aged 80 years. Much loved husband of Brenda, loving father of Carol, Michael
and Emma and a dear
grandfather of Lewis and Tom.
Funeral service at
St. Mark's Church, Green Lane on Monday 24th June at 12.00 noon, followed by cremation.
Family flowers only please. Donations to Macmillan Cancer Support and The Rainbow Centre, collection at the service or c/o
T.L. Chapman and Son Ltd.,
19-21 Auborough Street, Scarborough, YO11 1HT
Published in The Scarborough News on June 20, 2019
