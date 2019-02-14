Home

POWERED BY

Services
S C Bainbridge
3 Princess Road
Malton, North Yorkshire YO17 7JP
01653 692926
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
13:00
Rillington Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Brignall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Brignall

Notice Condolences

Alan Brignall Notice
Brignall Alan Guy On February 4th 2019,
peacefully, aged 94 years.
Much loved husband to Grace,
also father and grandfather.
Funeral service to take place
at Rillington Church on
Monday February 18th 2019 at 1pm, followed by interment at Rillington Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
Cancer Research UK,
a donation plate will be
provided at the service.
All enquiries to S C Bainbridge Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01653 692926.
Published in The Scarborough News on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.