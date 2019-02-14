|
|
|
Brignall Alan Guy On February 4th 2019,
peacefully, aged 94 years.
Much loved husband to Grace,
also father and grandfather.
Funeral service to take place
at Rillington Church on
Monday February 18th 2019 at 1pm, followed by interment at Rillington Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
Cancer Research UK,
a donation plate will be
provided at the service.
All enquiries to S C Bainbridge Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01653 692926.
Published in The Scarborough News on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More