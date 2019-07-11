Home

BRADLEY Alan On 29th June, suddenly
at home, aged 90 years.
Beloved husband of Audrey and a much loved father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Funeral service to be held at Filey Methodist Church, TODAY, Thursday 11th July at 11.30am, prior to cremation at Woodlands Crematorium at 12.45pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations if desired for Kidney Research UK. Collection plate at the service or c/o T W Tindall & Son Ltd, Funeral Directors, 116 Main Street, Cayton.
Published in The Scarborough News on July 11, 2019
