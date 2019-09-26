Home

Adrian Scales

Adrian Scales Notice
Scales Adrian Very suddenly in York District Hospital on 19th September,
aged 74 years, (formerly of Dean Road Post Office). Beloved husband of Iris, much loved dad of Derek and Clare, in laws Tracy and Glenn,
much loved grandad of Jessica,
Ben and Millie. Many thanks from the family to The Ambulance Service and Scarborough and York Hospital
for their wonderful care.
Service 12.00 noon,
Thursday 3rd October
at Woodlands Crematorium.
Family flowers only. Donations,
if desired to, British Heart Foundation, collection at the service or c/o T. L. Chapman and Son Ltd.,
19-21 Auborough Street, Scarborough, YO11 1HT.
Published in The Scarborough News on Sept. 26, 2019
