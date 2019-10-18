|
|
|
MARLER William Maurice Passed away peacefully at Oaklands Court Care Home, Horam, on 6th October 2019, aged 87 years.
William will be sadly missed
by his loving family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place at Wealden Crematorium, Horam, on Wednesday 30th October at 11.00am.
Family flowers only, donations,
if wished, to 'Kent, Surrey & Sussex Air Ambulance' may be made online at www.heathfieldfunerals.co.uk.
For further details, please contact Heathfield Funeral Service on
01435 862648.
Published in Sussex Express on Oct. 18, 2019