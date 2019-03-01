Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard Green Funeral Service Richard Green
125 High Street
Uckfield, East Sussex TN22 1RN
(182) 576-0601
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
13:00
Thomas Beckett Church
Framfield
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Hazelden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Hazelden

Notice Condolences

William Hazelden Notice
HAZELDEN William Henry Alfred (Bill/Pud) Passed away 14th February 2019 at the
Princess Royal Hospital, Haywards Heath, aged 84 years.
Loving father to Tony, Tim & Trina.
Uckfield Postman and Countryman greatly missed by all his family and friends. All family and friends welcome to a service to celebrate Bill's life on Thursday 14th March at 1pm.,
Thomas Beckett Church, Framfield. Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
The Royal British Legion c/o
Richard Green Funeral Service,
125 High Street, Uckfield, East Sussex, TN22 1RN. Tel: 01825 760601.
Published in Sussex Express on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.