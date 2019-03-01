|
HAZELDEN William Henry Alfred (Bill/Pud) Passed away 14th February 2019 at the
Princess Royal Hospital, Haywards Heath, aged 84 years.
Loving father to Tony, Tim & Trina.
Uckfield Postman and Countryman greatly missed by all his family and friends. All family and friends welcome to a service to celebrate Bill's life on Thursday 14th March at 1pm.,
Thomas Beckett Church, Framfield. Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
The Royal British Legion c/o
Richard Green Funeral Service,
125 High Street, Uckfield, East Sussex, TN22 1RN. Tel: 01825 760601.
Published in Sussex Express on Mar. 1, 2019
