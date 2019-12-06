|
|
|
RICHARDSON Vincent Thomas Late of East Sussex Fire Brigade
and Glyndebourne Opera House,
passed away peacefully on
24th November 2019.
Loving husband, father
and grandfather.
Funeral service to be held at
Wealden Crematorium on
Friday 13th December at 2.00pm.
Family flowers or donations if desired may be made to 'RNLI - Newhaven'
and should be sent by post to
Grace - Independent Funeral Directors,
74 Springett Avenue, Ringmer,
BN8 5QX, tel: 01273 813333.
Alternatively made online via www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk .
Published in Sussex Express on Dec. 6, 2019