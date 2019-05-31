Resources More Obituaries for Valerie Davis Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Valerie Davis

Notice DAVIS Valerie Bill, Jeremy, Malcolm, Clare and family would like to thank everyone for the wonderful support and kindness shown for the sad loss of Valerie.

Thank you to everyone who attended the funeral, sent cards, flowers and donations.

We have experienced an overwhelming and incredible response from everyone and have taken so much comfort from this. Valerie will be sadly missed, not just by us but by the many others who have known her over the years

Please accept this as our personal acknowledgement.