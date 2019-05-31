Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie Davis

Notice

Valerie Davis Notice
DAVIS Valerie Bill, Jeremy, Malcolm, Clare and family would like to thank everyone for the wonderful support and kindness shown for the sad loss of Valerie.
Thank you to everyone who attended the funeral, sent cards, flowers and donations.
We have experienced an overwhelming and incredible response from everyone and have taken so much comfort from this. Valerie will be sadly missed, not just by us but by the many others who have known her over the years
Please accept this as our personal acknowledgement.
Published in Sussex Express on May 31, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.