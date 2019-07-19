|
Goodman Terence
(Terry) Suddenly at home in Seaford
on 11th July 2019,
aged 79 years.
Former Seaford Town Councillor.
Beloved husband of the late Elaine,
brother to Morna and Pam
and the late Eric and Bert.
Funeral service at
St Leonard's Church, Seaford
on Monday 29th July at 1.30pm
followed by private burial.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
RAF Benevolent Fund c/o
Seaford & Newhaven Funeral Service, 22 Sutton Road, Seaford, BN25 1RU
Tel: 01323 893889
Published in Sussex Express on July 19, 2019