Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seaford & Newhaven
22 Sutton Road,
Seaford, Sussex BN25 1RU
01323 893889
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
13:30
St Leonard's Church
Seaford
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Goodman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Goodman

Notice Condolences

Terry Goodman Notice
Goodman Terence
(Terry) Suddenly at home in Seaford
on 11th July 2019,
aged 79 years.
Former Seaford Town Councillor.
Beloved husband of the late Elaine,
brother to Morna and Pam
and the late Eric and Bert.
Funeral service at
St Leonard's Church, Seaford
on Monday 29th July at 1.30pm
followed by private burial.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
RAF Benevolent Fund c/o
Seaford & Newhaven Funeral Service, 22 Sutton Road, Seaford, BN25 1RU
Tel: 01323 893889
Published in Sussex Express on July 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.