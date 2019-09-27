Home

Heathfield Funeral Service
Holmrook, Hailsham Road
Heathfield, East Sussex TN21 8AE
01435 862648
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
12:00
Wealden Crematorium
Horam
Stuart Barton Notice
BARTON Stuart Roy Passed away peacefully at Hailsham House, Hellingly,
on 5th September 2019,
aged 86 years.
Stuart will be sadly missed
by his loving family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place at Wealden Crematorium, Horam on Wednesday 2nd October at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only, donations,
if wished, to 'Greenfingers Charity'
may be made online at
www.heathfieldfunerals.co.uk.
For further details, please contact Heathfield Funeral Service
on 01435 862648.
Published in Sussex Express on Sept. 27, 2019
