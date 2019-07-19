|
|
|
REYNOLDS Stephen James 'The Eggman' Of East Sussex, passed away peacefully on 16th July 2019.
A loyal and loving father to Graham, step father to Edward and Andrew, grandfather to Abby, Tom, Sophie, Lauren, Isla and Archie.
Steve will be sorely missed
by all who knew him.
The service is to be held at
Horam Crematorium, Monday 29th July at midday, followed by a reception at Ashdown Park Hotel, RH18 5JR.
Dress code: Smart casual.
Family flowers only please,
and donations if desired can be
made out to Macmillan Nurses
c/o Fuller and Scott, The Wakelyns,
Civic Approach, Uckfield TN22 1AJ
Published in Sussex Express on July 19, 2019