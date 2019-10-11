|
|
|
McBROWN
Shirley Passed over on 29th September 2019 following a short illness at
Eastbourne District General Hospital.
Funeral service to be held at The Ceremony Hall, Wealden Crematorium, on Friday 25th October at 12.00pm.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired should be made payable to 'AAKSS' and sent by post to Grace - Independent Funeral Directors, 74 Springett Avenue, Ringmer,
BN8 5QX, tel: 01273 813333.
Alternatively made online via www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk .
Published in Sussex Express on Oct. 11, 2019