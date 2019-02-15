|
|
|
PATMORE Sheila Rosemary Frances On 4th February 2019 aged 82 years. As Sister Sheila Powell in the 1970s, Midwife at School Hill Surgery, Lewes, later District Nurse and Health Visitor.
The funeral service is to take place at Woodvale Crematorium, Brighton on Monday 25th February at 12 noon. Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, to Diabetics UK or
The Alzheimer's Society
c/o Richard Green Funeral Service,
125 High Street, Uckfield, East Sussex, TN22 1RN. Tel: 01825 760601.
Published in Sussex Express on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More