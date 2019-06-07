Home

Sheila Bennett Notice
Bennett Sheila Mary Passed away on
25th May 2019 aged 80 years.
Beloved Wife to Peter,
much loved Mum to Lynn and Karen, Nan and Great Nan
and Sister to Joyce and Peter.
Sheila will be deeply missed by all her family and friends.
Thanksgiving Service to be held at the Trinity Church, Southover High St, Lewes on Friday 21st June at 11am
No flowers or black clothing, donations if desired to Cancer Research.
Enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Newhaven. 01273 515242
Published in Sussex Express on June 7, 2019
