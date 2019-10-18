Home

POWERED BY

Services
C Waterhouse & Sons (Heathfield)
Hailsham Road
Heathfield, Sussex TN21 8AE
01435 862648
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
14:00
Wealden Crematorium
Horam
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Gosden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Gosden

Notice Condolences

Sally Gosden Notice
Gosden Sally Ann Sadly passed away on the 12th October 2019 at
St Wilfrids hospice, aged 73.
Funeral service will take place on
24th October at 2.00pm at
Wealden Crematorium, Horam.
Please wear 'happy colours'
and, if possible, include some yellow.
Flowers are welcome.
Sally's chosen charity is
St Wilfrids Hospice and her
'Just Giving' page is: www.justgiving.
com/fundraising/sally-gosden
Family and friends are also
welcome afterwards at
Punnetts Town Village Hall
to have a drink or two and share
memories of this incredible woman.
Further details from
Heathfield Funeral Services
on 01435 862648.
Published in Sussex Express on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.