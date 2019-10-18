|
Gosden Sally Ann Sadly passed away on the 12th October 2019 at
St Wilfrids hospice, aged 73.
Funeral service will take place on
24th October at 2.00pm at
Wealden Crematorium, Horam.
Please wear 'happy colours'
and, if possible, include some yellow.
Flowers are welcome.
Sally's chosen charity is
St Wilfrids Hospice and her
'Just Giving' page is: www.justgiving.
com/fundraising/sally-gosden
Family and friends are also
welcome afterwards at
Punnetts Town Village Hall
to have a drink or two and share
memories of this incredible woman.
Further details from
Heathfield Funeral Services
on 01435 862648.
Published in Sussex Express on Oct. 18, 2019