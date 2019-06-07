|
|
|
RECTOR Rosina (Zena) Many years a much loved resident of Southover, passed away peacefully on 25th May, aged 95. Intelligent and warm hearted, she shared with her late husband Bill a love of photography, old and new and of Lewes local history. She was a valued volunteer at the Lewes Museums and later at the Riverside Centre.
Funeral service will take place at
Trinity Church, Southover, Lewes on Tuesday 18th June at 2.30pm, followed by refreshments. Family flowers only but donations if desired may be made to 'Salvation Army' and should be sent by post to Grace - Independent Funeral Directors, 74 Springett Avenue, Ringmer, BN8 5QX, tel: 01273 813333.
Published in Sussex Express on June 7, 2019
