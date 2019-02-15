|
|
|
GANDER Rose May Died peacefully in hospital following a short illness on 31st January 2019,
aged 88 years. Loving mother to Yvonne, Wendy, Paul, Kevin and Glen, grandmother and great grandmother. A celebration of her life will be held at Woodvale Crematorium, South Chapel on Wednesday 20th February at 11.30am. Bright colours to be
worn please.
Family flowers only but donations, if desired, may be made to 'Lewes Social Group of ESAB & PSP' and should be sent by post to Grace - Independent Funeral Directors, 74 Springett Avenue, Ringmer, BN8 5QX, tel: 01273 813333.
Published in Sussex Express on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More