|
|
|
THOMAS Ronald Sidney of Lewes, formerly of Wenvoe, Cardiff has died aged 100 years.
He leaves behind his nephew Aidan, niece Sue, their children and grandchildren and those of their
brother Christopher (decd.)
The family would like to express their thanks to North Corner Care Home for their care of Ron during his last year and to Ron's close friends Di, Ralph, Anne-Louise, Gill and Denzil for their support for Ron over many years.
In loving memory of Ron there will be a service held at Woodvale Crematorium, South Chapel, Brighton, on
Monday 30th September at 10.30am.
Family flowers only but donations if desired may be made to 'Dementia UK' and should be sent by post to
Grace - Independent Funeral Directors, 74 Springett Avenue, Ringmer,
BN8 5QX, tel: 01273 813333.
Alternatively made online via www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk
Published in Sussex Express on Sept. 20, 2019