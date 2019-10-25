|
|
|
Breeds Ron Passed away on 18th October surrounded by his family.
Dearly loved husband, dad & grandpa who will be sorely missed, may you rest in peace.
Ron's funeral service will take place at
Woodvale Crematorium, South Chapel
on Thursday 7th November at 11.30am.
Family flowers only. Donations to
Pancreatic Cancer UK may be sent
c/o Cooper & Son Funeral Service,
42 High Street, Lewes, East Sussex,
BN7 2DD. Tel: 01273 475557.
Alternatively via www.cpjfield.co.uk/services/40005
Published in Sussex Express on Oct. 25, 2019