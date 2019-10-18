|
Whippy Roderick William (Rod) Beloved Husband to Joan, Father to Lin and Sue and Grandfather to Harry and Charlie,
sadly passed away on 10th October aged 83 years after a long period of illness bravely borne.
Rod's funeral service is to take place at The Downs Crematorium, Brighton on Tuesday 29th October at 10.00am. Family have requested informal attire.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired may be to
either Parkinson's UK or
British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o Cooper & Son Funeral Service,
42 High Street, Lewes, East Sussex,
BN7 2DD. Tel: 01273 475557.
Published in Sussex Express on Oct. 18, 2019