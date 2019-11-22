Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard Green Funeral Service Richard Green
125 High Street
Uckfield, East Sussex TN22 1RN
(182) 576-0601
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Thain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Thain

Notice Condolences

Richard Thain Notice
THAIN Richard Kenneth On 11th November 2019 aged 78 years, passed away peacefully at home.
Loving husband, father and proud grandad. Sadly missed by all of
his family and friends.
The funeral service is to take place
in the North Chapel at Woodvale
Crematorium, Brighton on Thursday
28th November at 12 noon.
Colour of clothes optional.
Family flowers only but donations, if desired, to British Heart Foundation c/o Richard Green Funeral Service,
125 High Street, Uckfield, East Sussex, TN22 1RN. Tel: 01825 760601. www.rgreenfs.co.uk
Published in Sussex Express on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -