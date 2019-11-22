|
THAIN Richard Kenneth On 11th November 2019 aged 78 years, passed away peacefully at home.
Loving husband, father and proud grandad. Sadly missed by all of
his family and friends.
The funeral service is to take place
in the North Chapel at Woodvale
Crematorium, Brighton on Thursday
28th November at 12 noon.
Colour of clothes optional.
Family flowers only but donations, if desired, to British Heart Foundation c/o Richard Green Funeral Service,
125 High Street, Uckfield, East Sussex, TN22 1RN. Tel: 01825 760601. www.rgreenfs.co.uk
Published in Sussex Express on Nov. 22, 2019