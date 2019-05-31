Home

Partridge Richard Sadly died at his home in Lewes on 5th May,
aged 69 years.

A resident of Ringmer/Lewes
for 40 years,
he worked at East Sussex County Council, volunteered as a School Governor in Ringmer
and Plumpton, sang with the Brighton Festival Chorus, and since retiring
was a tireless supporter of many local groups including the Seniors'
Forum and the South Downs' Society.

A service of thanksgiving will be
held at Christ Church, Prince Edward's Road, Lewes on Wednesday 12th
June at 3.00pm, no dress code and certainly no need to wear black.
Family flowers only.
Donations to either Action for Children, National Trust or Music for All
may be sent c/o
Cooper and Son Funeral Service,
42 High Street, Lewes, East Sussex, BN7 2DD. Tel: 01273 475557,
or online at www.cpjfield.co.uk/services/38388
Published in Sussex Express on May 31, 2019
