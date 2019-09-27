Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grace Independent Funeral Directors
74 Springett Avenue
Ringmer, East Sussex BN85QX
01273 813333
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Hollis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Hollis

Notice Condolences

Richard Hollis Notice
HOLLIS Richard Beloved husband of Sonya and
amazing dad to Steph and Luke.
His family invite you to join them to celebrate his life at the
All Saints Centre, Lewes on
Tuesday 8th October at 2.00pm.
Please feel free to wear colours.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, may be made to
'British Heart Foundation' and should be sent by post to
Grace Independent Funeral Directors, 74 Springett Avenue, Ringmer,
BN8 5QX, tel: 01273 813333.
Alternatively made online via
www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk
Published in Sussex Express on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.