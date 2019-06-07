Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Giles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Giles

Notice Condolences

Richard Giles Notice
GILES Richard Peacefully at Fairfield Care Home, Pembrokeshire on Thursday, May 30, 2019, Richard James Giles, Llwynon, Efailwen, Clunderwen (ret PC266 Sussex Police) aged 76 years.
Beloved husband of Charlotte,
he will be sadly missed by Verity,
Pippa, Hannah, Emily, Lucy,
his 12 grandchildren, his brother
Peter and sister Julia.
Private funeral service.
Family flowers only, but donations,
if desired, to Dementia UK being received by Mrs Lowri Evans of
Colin Phillips and Daughters Funeral Directors, 4 Morgan Street, Cardigan, Ceredigion SA43 1DF Tel: 01239 621192.
Published in Sussex Express on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.