GILES Richard Peacefully at Fairfield Care Home, Pembrokeshire on Thursday, May 30, 2019, Richard James Giles, Llwynon, Efailwen, Clunderwen (ret PC266 Sussex Police) aged 76 years.
Beloved husband of Charlotte,
he will be sadly missed by Verity,
Pippa, Hannah, Emily, Lucy,
his 12 grandchildren, his brother
Peter and sister Julia.
Private funeral service.
Family flowers only, but donations,
if desired, to Dementia UK being received by Mrs Lowri Evans of
Colin Phillips and Daughters Funeral Directors, 4 Morgan Street, Cardigan, Ceredigion SA43 1DF Tel: 01239 621192.
Published in Sussex Express on June 7, 2019
